Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 100.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $78,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.85, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

