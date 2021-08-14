Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $70.80 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $70,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $517.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.79. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

