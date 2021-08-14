Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 34,824 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

