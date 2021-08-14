Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is benefitting from robust adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovering enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets augur well for its mass capacity product portfolio. The company is well-poisitioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. Seagate also expects increase in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the edge computing vertical, going ahead. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.05.

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

