Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $40.39 million and approximately $100,552.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.60 or 0.06980651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.41 or 0.01398907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00383419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00136825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00577251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00346576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00300740 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,040,211 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

