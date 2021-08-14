General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 122.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,243.68%.

Shares of CANN opened at $0.48 on Friday. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

