Northland Securities Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target to $6.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.78 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

