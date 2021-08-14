Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 669 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UGI by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of UGI by 86.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

