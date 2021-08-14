SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.27 ($10.91) and last traded at €9.59 ($11.28). 651,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.92 ($11.67).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.45.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

