Better Money Decisions LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

PAPR opened at $28.78 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51.

