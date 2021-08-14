Better Money Decisions LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 156,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

