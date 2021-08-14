SIX (SIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. SIX has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00135074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 0.99976261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.11 or 0.00874801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

