Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Posts Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.00%.

DCO stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

