Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Novartis were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

