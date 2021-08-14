Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chubb were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

