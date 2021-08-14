$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

NYSE DAR opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $35,424,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $286,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

