Zacks: Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $30.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

