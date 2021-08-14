Bank of Hawaii Sells 261 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

