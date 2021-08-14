$124.07 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $124.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $574.32 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $578.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.21, a P/E/G ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

