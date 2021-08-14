Craig Hallum Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $55.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.49 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

