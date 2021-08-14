Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Down 4.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.97. 7,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.