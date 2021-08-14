Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $111.88 Average PT from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

