Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

MITO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

MITO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.