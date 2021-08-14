iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

