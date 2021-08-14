Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.22. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.