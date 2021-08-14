GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $27.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,795,483 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

