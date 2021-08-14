AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.42. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.