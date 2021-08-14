APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.
APT Systems Company Profile
