APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

