Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

