Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

