aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE has been the topic of several other reports. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

LIFE stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.