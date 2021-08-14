Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

HYFM opened at $47.19 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $609,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

