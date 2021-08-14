Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Appreciated Media stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Appreciated Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get Appreciated Media alerts:

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. The company produces independent films and television movies for the business to business distribution. It also trades in movie rights. The company was formerly known as The Wonderfilm Media Corporation and changed its name to Appreciated Media Holdings Inc in March 2020.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.