Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Appreciated Media stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Appreciated Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Appreciated Media
