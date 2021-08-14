Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

