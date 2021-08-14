Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $60,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $257,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

