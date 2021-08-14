Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $486.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

