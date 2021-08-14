Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $362.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.