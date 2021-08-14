Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

COIHY opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

