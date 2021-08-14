Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

