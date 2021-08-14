Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 174,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,038,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

