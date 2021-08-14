Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $4.88 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $286.33 million and $78.57 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00010532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,644,449 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

