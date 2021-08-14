Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.