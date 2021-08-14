Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 124,098 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $385,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

