Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $33.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

