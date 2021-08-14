Capital CS Group LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.12. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.