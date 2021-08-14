Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 94,126 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,126 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $364.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

