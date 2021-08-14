Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.