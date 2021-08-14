Calamos Advisors LLC Has $42.37 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $162,231,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

