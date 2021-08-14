BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $293.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.33.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

