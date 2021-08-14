Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

